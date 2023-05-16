CUMBERLAND — New signs are the latest improvement under consideration for Constitution Park.
City officials at Tuesday’s work session discussed three bids for the signage.
“Only one was really compliant with our requirements,” Ken Tressler, the city’s director of administrative services, said of the desire for uniformity, durability and consistency for the signs.
Sign Here of Hagerstown submitted the most favorable proposal at roughly $80,000 for 38 signs at the park plus additional signs at various ball fields in the city.
While the company’s bid was higher than the other two, the signs would be made of metal versus wood.
“They’re heavy duty,” Tressler said.
“Using the aluminum is probably the right thing to do,” Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said.
“Do it the right way the first time,” Councilman Jimmy Furstenberg said.
The council is expected to decide on the issue in the near future.
Also for Constitution Park, the council agreed to pay roughly $82,000 to Treetop Products for 89 new picnic tables — including four that will be wheelchair accessible — that carry a 20-year warranty.
The park has received other improvements in recent years including upgrades to the amphitheater.
A new group was also recently formed to work with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and generate ideas for improvements at Constitution Park, which is also headquarters for a summer day camp.
Folks who want to join Friends of Constitution Park are encouraged to email their name, phone number and ideas to Ryan Mackey, director of parks and recreation, at ryan.mackey@cumberlandmd.gov.
In other city news, the council:
• Held a closed work session Tuesday to receive legal advice on a real estate issue and discuss board and commission appointments.
• Authorized Ameri-Seal LLC to improve the BMX Track at Mason Sports Complex for nearly $47,000, and executed a rent-free agreement for Riverside BMX to operate the track through June 30, 2024.
• Executed an agreement with Florida resident Arnold D. Kimble to donate nine parcels of land and their improvements, located on Waverly, Reads and City View terraces, Greene, Oakwood and Calhoun streets, and Gephart Drive, to the city. The properties will be conveyed in “as is” condition.
• Commended the Allegany Farmers Market, open 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays at Canal Place. “The lettuces are amazing,” Councilwoman Laurie Marchini said and added she got three varieties of the leafy greens.
• Listened to comments from folks including Ellen Coffey, who talked of Pepper In A Bottle founder Michael Harris’s desire to open a taco bar in the city. In response, Morriss said the council is “fully supportive” of the enterprise.
