ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Health Connection is encouraging residents who have lost their job as a result of COVID-19 to apply for health insurance coverage during a special monthlong enrollment period.
The coronavirus emergency enrollment period opened March 16, Executive Director Michele Eberle said, and is open until April 15. All policies have an effective date of April 1, regardless of when one chooses to enroll, she said.
So far, Eberle said, there have been a high volume of registrations throughout the state. As of Thursday, the most recent day data was available, the total number of special enrollments statewide was 7,122.
Eberle said 56% of enrollments were into Medicaid and the remaining 44% were for qualified private plans. They’ve had 52 people enroll from Allegany County thus far, Eberle said, 26 from Garrett County and 151 from Washington County.
Through the health exchange, Eberle said, eligible residents can access all the private plans available through the Affordable Care Act, with all essential benefits covered. Eberle said they’ve also worked over the years to offer the plans at lower rates and offer more services pre-deductible and with little or no copay.
For people losing employer-sponsored coverage, Eberle explained, COBRA is automatically offered to extend benefits for 18 months. However, that’s sometimes quite costly, she said, “so we really encourage people to come in and look and do that comparison.”
“The bottom line is there’s several different ways to get insurance,” Eberle said.
Eberle urged those who need the coverage to apply, especially in such a fraught time for health. Treatment can be costly, she said, and a good insurance plan can help provide peace of mind.
“As we always say in the open enrollment period in fall, especially with young folks who feel they’re healthy and don’t need health insurance, we always say you don’t know when unexpected illness or injury will occur,” Eberle said, adding that that’s particularly true in a pandemic.
To learn more or to apply, visit MarylandHealthConnection.gov.
Follow staff writer Lindsay Renner-Wood on Twitter @LindsayRenWood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.