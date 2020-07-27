Morgan County authorities attempting to locate missing woman

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Authorities are attempting to locate a 24-year-old woman who has been missing for about five days.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said Hayley Marie Sapp was reported missing by her mother.
Sapp is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
Police said she may be operating a black, 2009 Ford Taurus with West Virginia registration 02Y629.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 304-258-1067.
