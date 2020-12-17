MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A Berkeley Springs man recently pleaded guilty in federal court to a child pornography charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.
Gunner Scott Young, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography. Young admitted to having pornographic images involving minors under the age of 12 in June 2019 in Morgan County.
Young faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000.
