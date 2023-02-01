BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — A Morgan County man remained jailed Wednesday following his arrest Jan. 27 on drug distribution and firearm charges, according to West Virginia State Police.
Brian K. Wilkinson was being held Wednesday at the Eastern Regional Jail in Martinsburg on a no-bail probation hold as well as charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and related offenses.
He was arrested Jan. 27 on Oliver Lane in Great Cacapon. A sex offender on active probation, Wilkinson was reportedly found in possession of 255 grams of methamphetamines with a street value of $25,000.
The arrest and seizure of the methamphetamines was made by Sgt. S.R. Smith and Trooper B.A. Meyers.
