MARTINSBURG, W.Va. – A Paw Paw man was sentenced Monday to 57 months in prison on a federal sex charge, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.
Elmer Leroy Kerns, 44, pleaded guilty to one count of interstate travel for sex with a minor in February.
Kerns admitted to traveling across state lines to engage in sexual activity with a person under the age of 18. The crime took place in July 2019 in the Northern District of West Virginia and elsewhere, court records indicated.
West Virginia State Police investigated the case.
