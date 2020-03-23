Morgantown woman arrested on drug trafficking, firearm charges

LAVALE — A Morgantown, West Virginia, woman was arrested Sunday night not long after a bag full of drugs, money and a loaded handgun were found at a LaVale business, the Allegany County Sheriff's Office said.
Police arrested 35-year-old year old Tiffany Cynthia Gonzales on charges of possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances, possession marijuana, use of a handgun in commission of a felony and various firearm charges relating to drug trafficking.
It was 8:12 p.m. when Allegany County deputies responded to a LaVale business for a report of a gun found in a bag.
Deputies discovered that the bag contained a large amount of U.S. currency, controlled dangerous substances along with the loaded revolver.
A short time later, the owner of the bag contacted the business to inquire about the bag. Deputies identified the person on surveillance footage as the same person who had carried the bag into the business and left it behind.
Following the arrest, Gonzales was placed in the Allegany County Detention Center without bond as directed by a district court commissioner. She was scheduled to receive review of the bail amount Monday in district court.
