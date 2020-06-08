Mostly uncontested races on Mineral ballot

KEYSER, W.Va. — Despite this year’s election season being anything but normal, in-person voting will proceed Tuesday in Mineral County for primary elections.
Last month, Mineral County Clerk Lauren Ellifritz urged residents to vote absentee by mail. While polls will be open from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the rescheduled primary election day for the state, officials are encouraging voting by mail as a means of practicing social distancing as COVID-19 continues to spread.
Ellifritz said the average presidential primary in Mineral County fields anywhere from 5,000 to 7,000 voters. Her office, as of Thursday morning, had received about 3,500 requests for absentee ballots to vote by mail and fielded 250 early voters in person at the courthouse.
So far, Ellifritz said, 2,300 ballots have been submitted to her office. Those will be processed first on election day, she said, ahead of in-person votes.
Here is a summary of some of the races on the ballot:
In state senate District 14, David C. Childers of Wardensville and current state Sen. Randy E. Smith are running for the Democratic and Republican tickets, respectively. In District 15, incumbent Republican Sen. Craig P. Blair of Martinsburg and Kenneth Mattson of Inwood are seeking the nomination.
As the delegate race goes, incumbent Republican Del. John Paul Hott II of Petersburg is District 54’s sole candidate. Incumbent Republican Del. Gary G. Howell is running unopposed for the District 56 delegate seat, and sitting Republican Del. Ruth Rowan of Points is unchallenged in District 57’s race.
In the majority of the county’s local races, incumbent candidates are running unopposed to retain their seats. The Times-News previously reported that the only contested partisan race this year is for sheriff. Four men — Keith Anderson and Jon Baniak of Burlington, Forrest “Buddy” Ellifritz of Keyser and Rod Ryan of Elk Garden — are all competing for the seat on the Republican ticket.
Current Mineral County Commissioner President Roger Leatherman of New Creek is the only candidate running for the board in either party. Similarly, incumbent F. Cody Pancake of Keyser is the only candidate in either party for the county’s prosecuting attorney. Republican Jill Cosner of Burlington, the current county assessor, is running a currently uncontested campaign for her role as well.
In non-partisan fields, incumbent magistrates Charles Gulbronson of Keyser and Patrick Amoroso of Piedmont are running to retain their seats in uncontested races for Divisions 1 and 2. Keyser resident Kent Spencer is running for Conservation District Supervisor.
For the Board of Education race, there are three total candidates. Donald Ashby Jr. of Keyser and William “Butch” Wahl Jr. are competing for a spot for District 1, and Tom Denne of Keyser is running to retain his District 2 seat. No more than two representatives from one district may serve on the board.
Follow staff writer Lindsay Renner-Wood on Twitter @LindsayRenWood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.