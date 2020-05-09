FROSTBURG — A mother’s work is never done, and it’s always done for free, when it could nearly earn six figures on the job market.
The Mother’s Day Index, an annual publication by the online insurance agency Insure.com, takes common chores like cooking and cleaning — and not-so-common ones, like the recently added role of teacher that many parents have been playing at home for the last few months with schools closed — that are typically performed for free in the course of a caregiver’s day, and, using statistics from the federal Bureau of Labor, determines the equivalent salary rounded to the nearest dollar amount.
Cooking 14 hours a week every week, for example, for a median hourly salary of $12.23 would be worth $8,900.
It’s meant to be a look at exactly how much value moms and other caregivers have within the home, a means of encouraging mindfulness of a mother’s sacrifices. This year, across all categories, all the different little jobs that moms do for their families added up to a salary of $93,920.
Three local moms who shared with the Times-News their thoughts on the subject seemed to experience brief sticker shock upon hearing that number.
Alison Shockey of Frostburg said she’s seen one of her primary roles reduced as she and her two daughters haven’t left the home since Maryland’s stay-at-home order took effect at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but said she’s become more of a teacher for her girls.
Before, she said, she’d help with homework, but now she’s also partially immersed in helping her kids with online classes, in addition to her full-time job as a state government employee that she’s been working remotely.
Shockey said her second-grader needs a bit more help than her older daughter, who is in fourth grade. Every Monday, her younger child’s primary teacher uploads assignments for the week in different subjects. Using reading as an example, Shockey said that where before she would’ve just checked her younger child’s assignment once she completed it, she’s been sitting down with her from start to finish to help.
Her kids also normally participate in sports and dance classes, Shockey said, so she was used to accommodating those occasionally hectic schedules before the coronavirus stopped sports seasons for the spring.
They’ve been using the time off to work on little projects around the home, Shockey said, and she said she felt she’s extremely lucky to have a family that is active and supportive. She and her husband have achieved a good balance of who does what around the home, she said, and her extended family is loving and supportive.
“I feel deserved, myself, because they thank me for helping them and if I do something extra they thank me, so personally, I do,” Shockey said. “Not just from my husband and kids, but my parents, my whole family. I’m lucky that way.”
Daniell Shertzer of Frostburg works part time as a nurse, and is mom to an 11-year-old and a 20-year-old who has since left home to work as a nurse himself at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Because she only has one child at home, Shertzer said, it may not be as challenging for her to balance her time as it is for others.
Still, she said, it’s been difficult to find a new normal.
While Shertzer, like Shockey, said she feels well-supported by her family, she said the culture in general might not value a mother’s work the same.
“It’s difficult for me to say, because in my own situation my own family is very appreciative of me and the effort I put forth,” she said. “I’m very lucky, very blessed that my husband and children are grateful for all I do. I’m sure others aren’t so lucky. Single moms, for example, work so hard to keep their families afloat by themselves and never get a break.”
Shertzer also noted that some moms work just as hard outside the home full time as they do within.
“It’s 24-7, from the second you wake up to the second you go to bed,” Shertzer said. “You try to put your own needs last and put others before you. And there are people who work full-time outside the home and still put forth the same effort. So yeah, a mom’s work is never done, ever.”
Shertzer also said she’s been trying to be more mindful in general of the value her loved ones inherently hold. The mercurial nature of the last two months has made her more aware than ever of how fragile life is, she said.
“It could all change in an instant,” she said. “This makes you realize now more than ever the value of people in your life, not necessarily because of what they do, but because of who they are.”
Bekah DeBlock of LaVale is mom to two daughters, one in sixth grade and one in 10th, along with a son who is an Allegany High School senior. DeBlock has a teaching degree, and taught kindergarten in Allegany County before deciding to stay at home full time with her children when her son was an infant.
“I just felt the value of being what I could be at home with them full time outweighed any check,” DeBlock said, noting that she had planned to eventually reenter the field. “It’s a decision I don’t regret. People would tell me when I was a new mom ‘It goes so fast,’ and I was like ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah,’ but looking back, it really does go fast.”
Although she is technically a stay-at-home mom, DeBlock said she’s normally rarely there. She’s active in her church, where she works with a moms and tots group, a role she says “fulfills the teaching niche.” She also delivers flowers for Martin’s grocery stores part-time.
Because of her situation prior to the COVID-19 closings, DeBlock said that not much has changed in her personal roles at home.
“I think the biggest thing is everybody is here for three meals a day,” she said. “I get one cleaned up and it’s time for the next. That’s probably the biggest difference is having everyone here.”
DeBlock said “sitting down and having meals together” has been an unexpected benefit, adding that “as a family, I’d say we’ve enjoyed this time together as well. I think it’s focused us back on the importance of family life.”
Growing up as one of five children, DeBlock recalled her own mom staying home with her family, and said she felt having her there during her formative years was invaluable. That’s also influenced greatly her own feelings on motherhood.
“I do feel really strongly that motherhood is something that can’t be replaced with something else,” DeBlock said. However, she emphasized that she knows not every mother is as fortunate as her to have the chance to stay home: “I know a lot of moms out there would love to be at home.
“I would say society does not recognize what we do as moms,” DeBlock said. “Most people might laugh at that, but I just think it’s a job you really can’t put a price tag on. Since the years go by so fast it gets more precious to me every year. You only have them for so long.”
