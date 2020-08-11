Motorcyclist killed in Garrett County crash

OAKLAND — A Grant County, West Virginia, man was killed Monday when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle at the intersection of state Route 135 and Broadford Road, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.
Michael Arbogast, 59, of Maysville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 1:47 p.m. crash, police said.
An investigation by deputies determined Arbogast was operating a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on Route 135 when it was struck by a 2015 Jeep Cherokee being operated by Saprina Gerard, 30, of Keyser, West Virginia, and also occupied by a juvenile passenger.
Police said the Gerard vehicle was being operated southbound on Broadford Road before entering the intersection and colliding with the motorcycle operated by Arbogast.
Police said Gerard and the youth were taken to Garrett Regional Medical Center where they were treated for minor injuries sustained in the accident.
Route 135 was shut down for about two hours as a result of the crash.
Deer Park firefighters and Southern Garrett Rescue Squad responded to the scene.
