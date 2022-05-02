ROMNEY, W.Va. — An Augusta man was killed Saturday when his motorcycle traveled out of control and struck a wall on Cold Stream Road, according to West Virginia State Police.
Howard Ralph Evans was traveling south when his 2006 Honda Gold Wing trike left the roadway in a right hand curve and struck the rock wall, causing him to be thrown from the bike, police said.
Evans was pronounced dead at the scene by medical examiner Chris Guynn.
State police Cpl. D.A. Bowland is continuing to investigate the 1:08 p.m. mishap. Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted in the investigation.
Hampshire County Rescue Squad and Capon Bridge and Slanesville volunteer fire departments also responded to the scene.
