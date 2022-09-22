OLDTOWN, Md. — A New Hampshire man died Wednesday after losing control of his motorcycle on state Route 51 near the Maryland-West Virginia border.
Maryland State Police said Ronald Roberts, 71, of Stratham, New Hampshire was traveling north near the Route 51 intersection with Malcolm Road when the accident occurred about 3 p.m.
Roberts was thrown from the motorcycle and treated by first responders before being flown to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, where he died just after 11 p.m., state police said.
Police said the accident remains under investigation.
