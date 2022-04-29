CUMBERLAND — An Arizona man is awaiting extradition to Florida after he was arrested on a fugitive warrant following an apparently minor traffic accident Thursday on Virginia Avenue, according to Cumberland Police.
A check of nationwide police records revealed 45-year-old Ronald Lemister, 45, of Buckeye, Arizona, was wanted in Florida on charges of forgery and grand theft of a motor vehicle, police said.
Following arrest processing, Lemister was ordered jailed in the Allegany County Detention Center, pending court proceedings for extradition to Florida.
