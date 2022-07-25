Barrelville fire

A firefighter extinguishes a smoldering dryer that caught fire Saturday at a home in the 13000 block of Barrelville Road. There were no injuries in the 10:50 a.m. incident that was under the direction of the Mount Savage Volunteer Fire Company.

 Ken Nolan/Times-News

CUMBERLAND — An accidental fire late Saturday morning at 13612 Barrelville Road was caused by a clothes dryer malfunction, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The 11:34 a.m. fire at the Scott Winebrenner property caused an estimated $2,000 in damages.

The blaze was extinguished by more than two dozen volunteer firefighters upon alert by the Allegany County 911 emergency center.

The fire was discovered by a passerby.

