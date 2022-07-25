CUMBERLAND — An accidental fire late Saturday morning at 13612 Barrelville Road was caused by a clothes dryer malfunction, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The 11:34 a.m. fire at the Scott Winebrenner property caused an estimated $2,000 in damages.
The blaze was extinguished by more than two dozen volunteer firefighters upon alert by the Allegany County 911 emergency center.
The fire was discovered by a passerby.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.