CUMBERLAND — A Mount Savage man and a city man were jailed without bond Friday after they were served bench warrants issued by the Allegany County Circuit Court, Cumberland Police said.
Dustin Michael Edwards, 30, of Mount Savage, was taken into custody on the court order that was issued for alleged violations of his pre-sentence release.
Chad Edward Izat, 36, Cumberland, was arrested when he was served a warrant issued for his alleged failure to appear in court on a charge of theft, police said.
Following arrest processing at police headquarters, both men were jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center to await appearance before a circuit court judge.
