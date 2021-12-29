CUMBERLAND — A Mount Savage man who allegedly fired shots at his neighbor earlier this month was arrested Tuesday by deputies of the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
William Jeffery McKenzie, 65, was taken into custody on a warrant charging him with two felony counts of first-degree assault and two counts each of second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
He was jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending a bond hearing by a district court commissioner.
No injuries were reported in the alleged incident that took place Dec. 10 when McKenzie "shot several times at a neighbor," according to the sheriff's office.
