MOUNT SAVAGE — Faulty electrical wiring to an outside security camera caused a fire Friday at 14125 Lower Sunnsyside Road northwest, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
No injuries were reported in the 7:32 a.m. fire that was discovered by a passerby prior to the arrival of more than two dozen volunteer firefighters from Mount Savage and other departments.
The fire reportedly originated in the rear section of the single-story rancher owned by Sheila Rae Cameron.
Damage was estimated at $3,000, officials said.
