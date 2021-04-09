Mount Savage fire 4-9-21

Faulty electrical wiring to an outside security camera caused an accidental fire Friday at 14125 Lower Sunnsyside Road northwest, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.

MOUNT SAVAGE — Faulty electrical wiring to an outside security camera caused a fire Friday at 14125 Lower Sunnsyside Road northwest, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.

No injuries were reported in the 7:32 a.m. fire that was discovered by a passerby prior to the arrival of more than two dozen volunteer firefighters from Mount Savage and other departments.

The fire reportedly originated in the rear section of the single-story rancher owned by Sheila Rae Cameron.

Damage was estimated at $3,000, officials said.

