CUMBERLAND — A fire Sunday that destroyed a Peterbilt truck in the 17200 block of Mount Savage Road was caused by an electrical problem in the engine compartment, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
The 8:45 p.m. fire caused a loss estimated at $65,000 to the 2005 model-year truck owned by Eric Todd Raley, fire investigators said.
The fire was discovered by the owner, prompting alert of Mount Savage Volunteer Fire Department. The fire was controlled 15 minutes after firefighters arrived.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.