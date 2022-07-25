police lights

CUMBERLAND — A fire that occurred late Thursday afternoon in a vehicle at 11200 Mount Savage Road was deliberately set, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.

The 4:23 p.m. blaze originated in the passenger compartment of a 1998 Ford Expedition owned by Christina Hetrick and was discovered by a passerby.

The Mount Savage Volunteer Fire Department quickly extinguished the fire that caused damages estimated at $2,000, officials said.

Anyone with information about the arson is asked to call the Western Regional Office of the state fire marshal at 301-766-3888.

