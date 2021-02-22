CUMBERLAND — A Mount Savage woman remained jailed Monday after she was arrested on drug possession and driving under the influence charges, Cumberland Police said.
Holly Nicole Knieriem, 30, was arrested late Sunday afternoon after she was reportedly found under the influence while on foot in the area of Fectig Avenue when city police investigated a suspicious person call.
Police said Knieriem has been involved in a motor vehicle accident.
Knieriem was charged with possession of a large amount of controlled dangerous substance, two counts possession of controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia and charges relating to driving under the influence, police said.
Following a bond hearing, Knieriem was jailed in lieu of $5,000 bond at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending bail review in district court.
