FROSTBURG — Frostburg’s Recreation Commission at its Feb. 12 meeting recommended increasing daily admission and swimming pool pass rates, as well as pay rates for pool staff, to help offset the $1.75 an hour increase to Maryland’s minimum wage rate since 2018.
During last Thursday’s work session, Elizabeth Stahlman, the city’s administrator, and Elaine Jones, the city finance director, recommended instead exploring alternatives to the mayor and City Council and keeping the rates the same.
The pool rates for 2019 were $6 for adult day passes and $5 for youths. The rate for a single season pass for a city resident was $60 and $70 for a non-city resident.
“Elaine and I discussed, that just seems steep. It’s really difficult to do a trend analysis over the past years based on revenue and number of people admitted because weather changes everything,” said Stahlman. “Just basic economic principles, our thought is if we raise rates less, people are going to come. This is for the community; the city may lose $5,000 based on numbers from last year. We keep rates the same and increase wages.”
Some of the potential alternative options to raising the rates were offering employers punch passes at a discounted rate for employees and having some form of “happy hour” where rates are cheaper for a few hours.
“Brian (Vought), Commissioner (Nina) Forsyth and I worked on a large employer incentive to try selling five admission punch-passes at a discounted rate in bulk to larger employers in the community to just try to get people that maybe work in Frostburg that don’t live in Frostburg to learn more about the pool, come to the pool. It will generate some additional revenue if the employers are interested in offering this to their employees,” said Stahlman.
“Another thing that I wanted to potentially discuss would be doing a happy hour Monday through Thursday or even all the days of the week that the pool is open. After 4 o’clock, maybe make rates half as much so people that are working, it only costs $7 or $8 or $10 to bring the family if you can only be there for a couple of hours.”
Commissioner of Public Works Adam Ritchey said the city would probably just have to eat the money loss on the pool and that “it’s for the citizens. I think the happy hour thing, that’s a great idea.”
“You check anywhere and you find out pools don’t make money,” said Commissioner of Public Safety Kevin Grove, and suggested maybe selling sponsorship signs to put up around it.
