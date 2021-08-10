OAKLAND — A Mountain Lake Park man remained jailed without bond Tuesday following his arrest on a warrant stemming from a recent burglary and drug charges that were filed when he was taken into custody, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.
Blake Westley-Michael Dever, 27, was arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin and related offenses in addition to the warrant that charged him with first-degree burglary and theft scheme crimes stemming from a July 29 sheriff's office investigation of a burglary at a Windover Lane residence in Oakland, police said.
Dever remained jailed without bond Tuesday following a bond hearing and bail review. He is scheduled to appear in a preliminary hearing Sept. 1 in district court.
Police said the arrest was made after Dever ran and was found hiding in the area beneath a box trailer. Police reportedly found Dever in possession of seven bags of suspected heroin at that time of the arrest.
