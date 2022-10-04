CUMBERLAND — The Allegany Arts Council’s 2022 Mountain Maryland Artist Studio Tours will take place Oct. 8 and 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
The annual event allows community members to visit local artists in their studios, giving them an opportunity to see artists’ workspaces, talk with artists about their process and purchase one-of-a kind work. The tour spans from Flintstone to Swanton, featuring painting, quilting, jewelry, woodworking, photography, ceramics and sculpture.
The event is free, and tour books are available for pickup at the Allegany Arts Council and participating artists. For more information, and to learn more about the artists who are taking part, visit https://www.alleganyartscouncil.org/artiststudiotours/participating-artists/.
