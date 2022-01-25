FROSTBURG — As Mountain Ridge huddled around head coach Rob Duncan, with the score level at 39-all and 1:37 left, the group focused on one word: finish.
The Miners had battled valiantly to draw even with WestMAC rival Allegany, slicing a 39-31 deficit to a tie ball game thanks to a defense-fueled 8-0 burst. But there was still work to be done.
Mountain Ridge waged a defensive stand, and Eliza Duncan finished off the glass — her only points of the night — for the lead, and the Miners made enough free throws down the stretch to finish off Allegany, 43-39, on Monday night.
“We fought and scrapped to get back to a tie game, we couldn’t then turn around and let it get away, we had to finish,” coach Duncan said. “That started with getting a defensive stop and a rebound.
“Eliza has had a tough go of it offensively this year, so it takes a lot of courage to take that shot. ... We’ve been dependent a lot on Sydney (Snyder) to score points, and it was good to see some of the other girls step in and make some plays to seal the game.”
The victory is Mountain Ridge’s fourth in a row, upping its record to 6-5 overall and 3-2 in WestMAC play. Allegany fell to 5-5 and 2-3 in the conference.
When the two Allegany County squads met on Dec. 6 to open the season, the contest ended with similar dramatics. In that game, Rhegan Lamberson hit the go-ahead 3-pointer in the final 10 seconds for a 40-38 Miners win.
While the rematch wasn’t much different, the roles were reversed. In December, Mountain Ridge entered the fourth nursing a narrow lead. On Monday night, the Miners were the ones playing catch up.
Allegany had built an eight-point edge on the backs of Avery Miller and Jordan Chaney, who had 16 and 13 points, respectively, but the Campers struggled mightily with Mountain Ridge’s 2-3 zone after halftime, scoring just nine points.
Snyder — who scored a game-high 21 — brought the Miners to within two when she buried a long 3, finding space after an Alco defender undercut a Bayleigh Lamberson screen. After a stop, Lamberson tied the game with a tough finish, plus the foul, though she missed the go-ahead free throw.
Eliza Duncan then gave the Miners their first lead since the first quarter, at which point they led 10-8. Mountain Ridge made enough free throws to hang on, hitting 11 of 18 in the second half, compared to just two attempts for Allegany.
“It’s what you expect between two Allegany County schools, it’s going to be a hard-fought game. Just like the first one,” Campers head coach Jim O’Neal said. “We had a tough time getting things going offensively.
“We only had two foul shots in the second half. It wasn’t like we were just standing around shooting threes. That’s something we’re going to have to look at the tape and see what happened.”
Apart from an early flurry from Snyder — who hit a trio of long jumpers early in the opening quarter, two of the 3-point variety and another with her foot on the line — the first half was all Allegany.
The Campers flipped a 10-5 deficit around at the 4:45 mark of the first into a 13-10 edge ending the period on an 8-0 run. Shylah Taylor and Faith Stevenson each hit 3s and Miller added a two during the sequence.
Riding that momentum, Allegany dominated the second quarter, 17-8, as Chaney was lethal from the field. Twice the senior found an opening in the corner to sink a pair of 3s, and she had 11 points in the period alone to help the Campers to a 30-18 halftime edge.
Snyder, a sophomore, scored 12 of Mountain Ridge’s 18 points in the first half.
“She carried us early,” Duncan said. “Otherwise, we could’ve been down by 20 at halftime and that’s an awful tall mountain to climb.”
Abbie Maddy helped bring Mountain Ridge back into the game with seven of her 10 points in the third quarter. Maddy’s final bucket of the frame came on a spinning lay-up in the lane, which lowered the Alco lead to 33-28 in the final seconds.
“It’s been a tough year for her as a senior to get hurt early,” Duncan said of Maddy. “She’s definitely not 100% yet, but she’s a gamer. She made some plays there, and enforced her will to get to the basket.”
Maddy played an integral part on the defensive end too, specifically during the second half when Allegany managed just four field goals over the final 16 minutes.
“We got very complacent in the zone in the first half,” Duncan said. “In the second half, I really want to commend Abbie Maddy for her communication on the baseline. Every time that Jordan or Avery would cut to the corner, she was yelling that cutter out.”
After Mountain Ridge took the lead for good up 41-39 with 48.9 seconds left, Snyder made arguably her biggest play of the night, stealing the ensuing Allegany inbounds pass out of a timeout.
The Miners narrowly avoided disaster after a series of missed free throws, but a would-be game-tying 3-point try from Allegany was off the mark, allowing Mountain Ridge to hang on for a fourth straight win.
Other than Snyder and Maddy, Bayleigh Lamberson stuffed the stat sheet with four points, seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Rhegan Lamberson scored three points, and Caydence Pennington added two.
Stevenson finished with seven points for Alco, and Taylor chipped in three.
Up next, Mountain Ridge (6-5) is at Hedgesville, West Virginia, on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Allegany (5-5) will look to bounce back when it hosts Southern (3-8, 2-3 WestMAC) on Thursday at 7 p.m.
“We’ll go to practice and work hard, that’s all we can do,” O’Neal said. “Can’t carry one loss into the next. It is what it is.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.