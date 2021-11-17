BEL AIR, Md. — Mountain Ridge’s storybook run added another chapter on Tuesday.
The Miners, making their first-ever appearance in the 1A Final Four against Bohemia Manor, doesn’t have any postseason experience. They don’t have a senior. They don’t have a 6-foot-1, heavy-hitting blocker to patrol the middle.
In spite of what it doesn’t have, Mountain Ridge looked like the seasoned team, battled beyond its years and executed its game plan to perfection. The No. 7 Miners (13-6) took out No. 3 Bohemia Manor (17-3), 25-19, 18-25, 25-17, 25-22, to advance to the state championship game.
Mountain Ridge will face storied volleyball program Williamsport, winners of a state-record 15 banners, for the title tomorrow at 5 p.m.
“They have a really good middle, and we knew that coming in,” Miners head coach Valery Broadwater said of Bohemia Manor. “We were trying to go with the mentality that it doesn’t matter who’s on the other side of the net. We want to just play our game most of the time. Obviously, taking away the strengths of the other team (was a key), and I thought we did that today.”
After cruising past No. 2 North Dorchester, 25-6, 25-13, 25-14, in the state quarterfinals, the Miners drew a much stiffer challenge in the semis at Harford Community College.
Mountain Ridge was tasked with limiting an imposing middle blocker in Rylee Lenz, standing at 6-foot-1, but the squad from Frostburg is no stranger to imposing athletes across the net.
Having faced Fort Hill and star hitter Brooklyne Noel all season, culminating in a Miner win over the Sentinels in the West Region final, Mountain Ridge had a game plan in place.
With the exception of the second set, Lenz struggled to get to the net. When she did get to the front, the Miners made sure to get a hand in her face. By the fourth game, the junior was trying to push kills instead of test the Mountain Ridge blockers.
“We compared them a lot to Fort Hill having the big middle with Brooklyne,” Broadwater said. “It was a good comparison for us. We tried to take advantage when she’s in the back row.”
The decisive moment came with the two squads tied at a game apiece and Bohemia Manor leading 16-13 in the third.
Mountain Ridge responded with a 6-0 run to take the advantage. Following a point in favor of the Eagles, the Miners won the next six points, capped by an Ella Snyder ace on game point, to race to a 2-1 game lead.
“We’re a young team, but I feel like we’re very mature on the court,” Broadwater said. “They handle pressure very well. I don’t handle it so well, but they handle it well. Sometimes they just need that little positive reinforcement just to switch things around for them.”
Snyder was spectacular throughout, delivering a triple-double with 18 service points, 11 kills and 13 digs, adding six aces and three assists.
A game away from getting a crack at the state title, Broadwater made sure her team understood the moment.
“We talked about it between the third and fourth game, that no one from Mountain Ridge has done what we’ve done before,” she said. “Everything we’re doing is just writing another chapter in history.”
Bohemia Manor began the fourth up 8-7, but Mountain Ridge would push ahead 13-9 with a 6-1 flurry. From then on, the Miners never trailed again.
The Eagles continued to fight, clawing to within 19-18, 22-21 and 23-22. Mountain Ridge held on to take the match in four and avoid a tiebreak set.
Kendall Kirkwood nearly joined Snyder with a triple of her own with 10 digs, eight service points and eight kills with three aces.
Mia DeCarlo notched a team-best 12 kills and eight service points, six digs and two aces. Avery Tipton was the top passer at 19 assists, six digs, three kills and an ace. Kaitlyn Simpson chipped in 14 assists, six digs and an ace.
It wasn’t a routine victory for Mountain Ridge.
After falling in the opening set 25-19, Bohemia Manor evened the tally with a 25-18 second-game triumph.
The early stages of the second were one-sided in favor of Bohemia Manor, who upped its edge to 9-4, as the Miners appeared to drop their level just enough for the Eagles to take advantage.
DeCarlo spiked home a kill to draw the score level at 12-all, the game’s first tie since both teams had two points each. Yet the Eagles answered with an 8-1 burst, sparked by the serving of Emily Sample and the hitting of Lenz.
Mountain Ridge again mounted a comeback, pulling to within 22-18, but Bohemia Manor closed the set out winning the ensuing three points.
“I thought the second game, we just looked a little deflated,” Broadwater said. “I felt like we just needed a couple big plays to give us a spark, and I felt like that happened.
“We were just making too many mistakes. We tried to eliminate some of those unforced errors because in volleyball, every mistake you make is a point for the other team.”
Mountain Ridge finally found its groove trailing 16-13 late in the third game, winning 12 of 13 points to go up 2-1. With a clutch fourth game, the Miners booked a spot in the championship.
Mountain Ridge isn’t the favorite against Williamsport, who last won the Class 2A crown in 2018 and 2016, but what’s new?
If the Miners are to come out on top, it’ll be their first in volleyball and the first by a consolidated Western Allegany County high school since Mount Savage in 1997.
“I expect them to give me everything they’ve got,” Broadwater said.
