CUMBERLAND, Md. — On the brink of a reverse sweep at the hands of top-seeded Fort Hill in the Class 1A West region final on Wednesday night, No. 2 Mountain Ridge dug deep.
The Miners opened to a 2-0 lead and could taste victory, but the Sentinels took the ensuing pair to force a tiebreak. To get Mountain Ridge over the hump between sets, head coach Valery Broadwater had a simple message: “Focus on the first two games and what we did well.”
Mountain Ridge improved its defensive positioning, cleaned up its passing and its hitters were clutch when it mattered most. None more than Ella Snyder, who delivered back-to-back kills to help the Miners to victory, 25-19, 25-16, 17-25, 16-25, 15-13.
“When you play Fort Hill you always play a great tradition of volleyball. It always comes down to us and them,” Broadwater said. “My team is so young you never know how they’re going to react.
“They were very aggressive in the beginning playing really smart volleyball, and I don’t know if mentally we let up or Fort Hill got on a roll for them to win two games.
“I thought we showed a lot of heart going into the fifth game. I mean it’s point for point in the fifth game, and it’s just a matter of which way the ball drops sometimes. Fortunately for us, it was dropping for us.”
On the other sideline, the result was disappointing for a Sentinel squad with state title aspirations, but head coach Lindsey Fisher couldn’t have been more proud of her girls’ fight.
“Being down 2-0 and fighting back to almost winning that fifth set, you can’t ask for any more,” Fisher said. “We struggled a little bit in serve receive, but overall we played pretty well. Especially coming off a tight fifth-set match from Monday against Allegany. We did well, I can’t be mad at all.”
It wasn’t easy for the inexperienced Miners (11-6), who have zero seniors on their entire roster compared to seven for Fort Hill (11-4).
And for a spell, the pressure seemed to be getting to them.
An 8-5 tiebreak lead for Mountain Ridge in the first-to-15 breaker evaporated, as Fort Hill used a 5-1 run out of a timeout to push ahead 10-9.
“I called a timeout and I was like, ‘We’ve been here before, we were here Monday. It’s OK, we can come back,’” Fisher said. “We took the lead late, but we just couldn’t get it done.”
It was a mirror image of the Sentinels’ five-set victory against Allegany in the region semifinals when they staved off a fervent Camper comeback. This time, Fort Hill was playing catch-up, and it nearly finished the job.
The two titans traded points until the score was knotted up 13-all, when Snyder slotted a spike just past a block attempt by Brooklyne Noel to set up a match point. A point later, she tallied an emphatic kill to send the Miners to the state quarterfinals.
Emilee Ritchie was the Miners’ top server with 12 service points, two aces, six kills, five digs and five blocks.
Kaitlyn Simpson, Mia DeCarlo and Kendall Kirkwood ended with double-doubles.
Simpson tallied 10 service points and 18 assists with three kills, two digs and a block. DeCarlo contributed 17 kills and 21 digs, adding seven service points and three aces.
And Kirkwood reached double digits with 12 kills and 12 digs, adding seven blocks, seven service points and three aces.
While the Miners don’t have a heavy hitter and blocker like Noel, who ended with 17 kills and a match-best five blocks with five service points and an assist, they found other ways to win.
“We don’t have a great big power hitter,” Broadwater said. “Brooklyne pounds the ball as hard as anybody in this whole state. We don’t have anybody like that, but we try to play smart, we try to be aggressive and be on the attack. And just be scrappy on defense.”
Freshman Jovie Breitfeller led the Sentinels with 20 kills and seven digs.
Ryley Palumbo garnered a double-double with a match-high 41 assists and 15 digs, tallying four service points and four kills. Chloe Delsignore tallied a double-double with 25 digs and 11 service points with a kill.
For Fort Hill, the loss puts an end to the great high school careers of a talented group of fourth-years.
“They’re definitely one of my favorite senior classes I’ve ever coached,” Fisher said. “Brooklyne’s awesome, Ryley, Chloe, Morgan (Brown). All of them are so great. You couldn’t ask for a better senior class.”
Mountain Ridge advances to the 1A quarterfinals, where it’ll be reseeded based on regular-season winning percentage. It’s been an up-and-down year at times, but the Miners are peaking at the right time.
Broadwater feels like Mountain Ridge is as battle-tested as anyone in Class 1A.
“I always think the best volleyball comes from the West regions anyway,” Broadwater said. “It’s always Fort Hill and Smithsburg, Fort Hill and Clear Spring. Those kind of teams were always playing a state championship in the region championship.
“We’re taking it one game at a time like we have all season long.”
