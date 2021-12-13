Mountain Ridge was voted No. 1 in the first edition of the boys basketball Area Top 5, as voted by area sportswriters.
The Miners received four first-place votes and tallied 27 points, followed closely by Allegany with 23 and Southern at 22. The Rams garnered the other two votes for the top spot.
Keyser clocked in fourth with 10 points, and Hampshire rounded out the rankings with four points. Fort Hill and Northern were in the receiving votes category with two points each.
The poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski of the Cumberland Times-News, Chapin Jewell of the Mineral Daily News-Tribune, Nick Carroll of the Hampshire Review and Trevor King of the Garrett County Republican.
Mountain Ridge commanded the top spot after a pair of dominating victories over area teams to open the season. The Miners blasted Frankfort, 76-46, on the road Tuesday, and they ran away from Fort Hill, 84-58, on Friday.
Allegany started the campaign with a 58-46 road win over Broadfording on Monday, and the Campers routed Hancock, 91-20, on Thursday.
Southern won its lone contest of the week 70-53 on Friday to up its winning streak to 16 dating back to the 2019-20 campaign.
Keyser and Hampshire split during Week 1. The Golden Tornado took their home opener against Hampshire, 42-38, on Tuesday, but it lost a heartbreaker at Pendleton County, 62-61.
After falling to Keyser, the Trojans rebounded with 59-50 home win over Frankfort Friday.
Northern beat Salisbury in its opener Friday 62-27, and Fort Hill fell to Mountain Ridge in its lone matchup of the opening week.
