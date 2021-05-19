FROSTBURG — For more than three innings Tuesday, Mountain Ridge and Fort Hill were involved in a pretty good one-run ball game — but play quickly disintegrated.
The Sentinels walked 13 batters in the fourth and fifth innings, and the Miners plated 10 runs on just three hits during the free-pass parade.
Fittingly, Mountain Ridge won it on a walk-off walk, as the Miners routed Fort Hill, 12-2, in five innings.
“It’s a tough game to stay in, especially those last couple innings,” Mountain Ridge head coach Todd Snyder said. “It was a win, we’ll take it. Any time you beat a county rival it’s a good win.”
Entering the bottom of the fourth frame, Mountain Ridge held a modest 1-0 lead — the lone score coming when Uma Pua’auli crossed on a first-inning wild pitch, he reached on a lead-off double.
Fort Hill right-hander Bryce Schadt was nearly flawless through three, allowing just one run on one hit with four strikeouts. Yet, with two outs in the fourth, Landon McAlpine notched an RBI single and the wheels fell off.
Five more runs scored in the inning on four walks with the bags full and a hit by pitch. The Miners then scored six in the fifth to win via run rule.
In a game where the Sentinels were very much in it, the bullpen imploded with 10 walks and six runs in just 2/3 of an inning.
“When you walk 13 guys you can’t win a baseball game,” Fort Hill head coach Jeff Brode said. “You can’t defend a walk. You can’t do it. It’s ridiculous. There’s nothing I can do when we walk 13 guys. There’s nothing anybody in the field can do when we walk 13 guys.”
Pua’auli led the way at the plate slashing 1 for 2 with a double, two RBIs and a run, walking twice. Bryce Snyder went 1 for 3 with a ribbie and a run, and McAlpine finished 1 for 2 with an RBI and scored twice.
Christian Beeman accounted for Mountain Ridge’s other hit, ending the evening 1 for 2 with one ribbie and a pair of runs.
Snyder picked up the win on the mound, allowing two runs, one earned, on five hits in five innings of work while striking out five and walking two.
The right-hander got into some trouble in the fifth, where the Sentinels snatched their two runs, but he likely would’ve gotten out of the inning unscathed with better fielding behind him.
“Sometimes when Bryce pitches we go to sleep because not a lot of balls are put in play,” coach Snyder said. “Having that long inning (at the plate), sometimes that makes you fall asleep too.
“They came out with a hit, and we just didn’t make a play and it snowballs. Walks and errors will kill you. It always seems like they turn to runs, and that’s what happened in that inning.”
Fort Hill’s fourth-inning rally, which at the time cut it to 6-2, began with a lead-off double by Brady McKinley, who was brought in by a dropped fly ball struck to center field.
The hit was deep enough to score the tagging McKinley regardless, but the miscue put Schadt on first, and he eventually crossed on a wild pitch.
“We’re a young team. We’re trying to get to the point where we catch the baseball, throw the baseball and hit the baseball,” Snyder said. “We do those simples things and you don’t give up extra opportunities, good things are going to come.”
The Sentinels’ five hits were by McKinley, Tyler Wilhelm, Allan Stevenson, Eston Bender and Shane Welsh. Schadt was tabbed with the loss on the mound.
Fort Hill (0-4) has two home JV games this week against Frankfort on Friday at 4:30 p.m. and Keyser on Saturday at noon.
Mountain Ridge (2-1) is at Northern today at 4:30 p.m.
