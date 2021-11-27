FROSTBURG, Md. — Mountain Ridge has written quite a few chapters in its history book this season. Friday night, the Miners wrote another, as they routed Perryville, 63-14, in the Class 1A state semifinal at Miner Stadium to punch a ticket to the state championship game for the first time in school history.
No. 2 Mountain Ridge (11-1) will play No. 1 Fort Hill (11-0) next Saturday, 3:30 p.m., at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium for the Class 1A state title.
“It hasn’t soaked in completely yet,” said Mountain Ridge head coach Ryan Patterson. “I have a hard time coming down. It’s always like game mode, I’m going, going, going. I’ll have a little bit of time tonight when I go home with my wife and reflect, and I’m sure it’ll soak in.
“But I can see the joy on the kids’ faces, in particular the seniors. I can tell what it meant to them. I’m kind of living vicariously through them right now. But, big deal. Big deal for us.”
Jaden Lee finished north of 200 offensive yards, carrying the ball 15 times for 182 with three touchdowns while hauling in three passes for 34 yards and a score.
“I cannot describe this feeling,” Lee said. “It’s nuts. That’s all I can really say.”
Quarterback Bryce Snyder also racked up over 200 yards, completing 9 of 11 passes for two TDs and carrying the ball nine times for 98.
“It’s a great feeling for this school, this program, the city of Frostburg,” Snyder said. “They’ve been waiting a long time. It’s just a great feeling, but we’ve got one more game to play.”
“We asked to get playoff Bryce,” Patterson said. “I think part of playoff Bryce is he’s going to have to run the damn ball, and he’s decided to do that. He’s so strong. When he gets north, he runs through a lot of arm tackles and moves the pile. It’s such a nice balance to be able to pull that ball off once we establish Jaden Lee.”
The Miner offense got to work quickly, forcing a punt on the Panthers’ first drive and scoring in 3:16 on an eight-play, 86-yard drive that was capped off by a 28-yard touchdown pass from Snyder to Lee.
After forcing a three-and-out, Mountain Ridge ran a hook-and-ladder on the first play from scrimmage, with Snyder hitting Nathaniel Washington for two yards, then Washington flipped it to Patterson who bolted down the left sideline, fought off a tackler shy of the goal line and got in for the 60-yard score.
“It’s pretty cool,” said Washington. “This has never been done in school history, so it’s nice to be a part of this.”
Mountain Ridge went for two following both scores, leading 16-0 at 4:35 following two-point runs by Connor Guy and Snyder.
Jaimere Guy ran the ensuing kickoff back 80 yards for a touchdown, making it 16-7 following Zack Clarke’s point-after, and it seemed like there might be a contest, where temperatures were in the 20s, the real feel was in the teens and snow blew throughout the night.
However, the Miners orchestrated another 86-yard drive, this one going seven plays with a 34-yard scamper by Lee for a score while dragging a defender hanging onto his shirttail into the end zone. Snyder’s PAT made it 23-7 at 2:04 in the first.
Lee added a 38-yard touchdown run at 10:43 in the second and Snyder an eight-yard TD with 22 seconds before the break after Washington returned a punt 42 yards to the Perryville 43.
Washington played a huge role in the punt return game. While he didn’t rack up much yardage outside of the 42-yard return, he caught numerous rugby-style punts in the air while battling the wind to save field position.
“We knew field position would be a big deal in a game like this,” Ryan Patterson said. “We knew the wind would factor in as well. There were a couple times I was biting my lip watching him come up and field it. But super brave of him and he’s super confident in his hands. He knew he wasn’t going to show up tonight with 200 yards receiving or anything like that, but he contributed in that way for sure.”
Perryville’s lone offensive touchdown came on a 48-yard pass from Clarke to Daniel Tserkis with 1:36 before the break and the Miners led 36-14.
The rout was on five plays into the second half when Snyder scored on a 37-yard scamper.
“It was a great environment,” said Patterson. “I could kind of tell when they got off the bus, they were kind of out of their element. I looked up the temperature in Perryville this morning, it was 50 degrees. I’m sure it got colder as the day went on.
“We came out at halftime, it was snowing, I felt like a kid. I felt like laying on the ground and doing snow angels. I knew the game was over at that point in time. I could just tell with the energy coming off of our kids. They just embraced the elements.”
The Miners would add three more scores, with Lee scoring on a 25-yard run, Uma Pua’auli on a 33-yard rush and Connor Guy on a 14-yard run.
Mountain Ridge outgained Perryville, 566-121, toting the ball 32 times for 433 yards.
“It starts up front,” Patterson said. “We shuffled around a little bit and tried to get all the guys where we wanted them, so I think that’s helped too. But Jaden does such a good job of picking through. He runs so hard and he’s always moving his feet. He’s always pulling away, guys were grabbing ahold of the jersey tonight, he was running through arm tackles. He’s getting stronger as we go on for sure.”
Anytime you can hold the opposing team to fewer yards rushing than the number of carries, that’s a great night for the defense. The Miners held the Panthers to 24 yards on 25 attempts.
“We pulled a little piece of several game plans against their Spread attack,” Patterson added. “Our guys up front are so strong off the ball, and our linebackers are getting better every week, too. They’re healthy now. (Hunter) Clise had a little bit of a shoulder problem for a while, then (Lyle) Baker had a concussion and missed two or three games. His first game back was Fort Hill. I don’t think he had his legs underneath of him yet. They’re cleaning up everything that the line pushes around. For the most part the ends are doing a nice job.”
“And the depth thing, I can’t stress that enough. Bringing those jayvees up and having four or five kids right off the top of that can help, plus the special teams thing with those guys, too. The depth thing is a big deal for us.”
The Miners hope to avenge a 37-7 loss to Fort Hill on Oct. 8 where the Sentinels dominated in just about every facet next week.
“I think we’ve played better in each of the playoff games,” said Patterson. “I think we’re improving. Obviously, getting hot at the right time. We know what a challenge Fort Hill is going to be. You don’t just completely erase a game like we had in the middle of the season. And then we played them in the fall, then we played them in the spring, then had that turnaround. But it doesn’t just repeat itself.
“There are so many variables into it. We know what a great challenge it’s going to be. We hope to give them our best punch and see where the chips fall. We’re going to prepare starting tomorrow morning, and then we’re going to give everything we have as coaches, and we know our players will give them everything they have.”
