ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Despite losing to Fort Hill in the 1A state championship Saturday, this Mountain Ridge senior class has nothing to be ashamed of.
In the Miners’ most recent full season, they limped to a losing record and failed to advance to the postseason. Fast forward two years, and Mountain Ridge was one win away from a state title.
No Mountain Ridge team had ever won a region title, or won more than nine games, or advanced to a state semifinal — let alone a championship game.
This Mountain Ridge senior class made those dreams a reality.
“Last non-COVID season we were 3-6, and we pulled some of these guys up in this room to kind of help us out,” Miners head coach Ryan Patterson said of his upperclassmen. “Even with the new playoff system, we didn’t get in.
“These guys were told all week long what big players they were for our program. ... I don’t want to say they put our program on the map, we had some earlier success with this program. Nevertheless, I think we’ve taken it to obviously the highest level we’ve been to.”
Nearing the peak of the 1A mountaintop, Mountain Ridge fell to county rival Fort Hill, 51-31, at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium. The Sentinels were the only team to beat the school from Frostburg all season.
Still, Mountain Ridge set a school record in wins with an 11-2 season and defeated Allegany, 35-6, for its first co-region final. With blowout wins over Forest Park and Perryville by a combined score of 118-34, the Miners became the first Frostburg-based school to make the state title game since Beall in 2003.
Senior quarterback Bryce Snyder was a big reason why.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound gunslinger completed 17 of 32 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns against Fort Hill on Saturday, and he added 99 yards and two touchdowns on 14 totes.
For the season, Snyder finished with 2,367 passing yards — the second-highest Area total ever in a single season behind only Tyler Sherman of Moorefield in 2002, who threw for 2,392 yards.
Snyder’s passing mark is the highest in Allegany County history, surpassing Chris Hendershot’s 2,347-yard mark at Bishop Walsh during the 2004 season. His 29 passing touchdowns also tied an Area record; Moorefield’s Will Fisher achieved the feat in the 1996 campaign.
Snyder was there for the good and the bad during his high school career. He may not have tasted victory after his final football game, but he leaves a legacy for future Mountain Ridge teams to follow.
“It’s come as far as you can take it,” said Snyder, who with 12 rushing scores finished with an Area-best 41 total touchdowns this year. “We came together as a team better, put a whole new offense in, a whole new revamp of the defense in.”
His top wideout target, Nathaniel Washington, caught six passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns in the final game of the senior’s career. Washington garnered 856 yards and 14 scores this year.
On defense, senior defensive lineman Jacob Wildesen was all over the field, tallying seven tackles (six solos) with 1.5 tackles for loss. Senior defensive backs Colin Lowry and Tyler Ray didn’t leave anything on the field.
Lowry notched a team-high eight tackles — six solo — and Ray made four stops, two solos.
Though Mountain Ridge will have to replace the leadership of its talented fourth-years, many of the Miners’ top performers at skill positions were juniors or sophomores.
Uma Pua’auli, their backup quarterback and a scintillating athlete in open space, gave the Mountain Ridge faithful a glimpse of the future against Fort Hill.
Pua’auli completed a 52-yard pass on an end-around to sophomore Will Patterson — the quarterback on the Miners’ undefeated junior varsity team — on their first play from scrimmage.
Pua’auli was also Mountain Ridge’s leading receiver with 81 yards and a touchdown on six grabs. He ended the year with 15 total touchdowns: eight receiving and seven rushing.
Going forward, the Miners will be in good hands at quarterback, whether Pua’auli or Patterson get the nod. They’ll have some big shoes to fill.
“Never taking anything for granted,” Pua’auli said of what he’s learned from the senior class. “It’s just disappointing that we didn’t send them out with a state championship.”
Junior running back and leading rusher Jaden Lee will also be a key piece coming back. He finished with 71 yards on 18 carries on Saturday to finish the year with 1,188 yards and 17 touchdowns on 158 gives.
Hunter Clise, Jaden Rosales and Peyton Miller, all juniors, will be a big part of Mountain Ridge’s 2022 team in the trenches, and Landon McAlpine will be back at linebacker. McAlpine recorded a sack on Saturday.
Expectations will be high once again next year, with Mountain Ridge returning contributors all over the field on both sides of the ball.
The goal is simple: Finish what this senior class started.
“I think it set in motion with something going for the future that could be successful,” Ryan Patterson said. “Obviously, the dream is to get right back there next year.”
