KEYSER, W.Va. — Organizers hope that an upcoming festival at the Mineral County fairgrounds offers a chance for attendees of all ages to discover some of the best musical and cultural features of Mineral County and the surrounding region.
The Mountain Streams Music & Arts Festival, which will be held on Aug. 14, is a collaboration between Mountain Streams Radio and Mineral County Tourism and the Chamber of Commerce, said Ashley Centofonti, executive director of the county Convention and Visitors Bureau.
A range of Appalachian musicians will perform at the festival, including the Critton Hollow String Band, Dakota Karper & Brendan Hearn, Chris Haddox, Buffalo Run, Ben Townsend and Rebel Union. The daylong event will also feature local vendors and artists, as well as artistic activities for kids like the chance to contribute their artistic talents to a mural that they can work on throughout the day, Centofonti said.
Mountain Streams radio station manager Ed McDonald said that all the acts are featured regularly on the low-powered FM station, which is currently available to Keyser-area residents but will soon begin streaming online.
It’s hard to classify the artists under one particular genre, McDonald said, but the festival’s lineup uniquely reflects both their lineup and the region.
“One of the branding statements that we often use on the station is ‘Music with roots in tradition and branches into the future,’” McDonald said. “Some of it is old-time, some of it is very traditional, some of it is just stuff that’s been around for a while. So I thought, ‘Well, we can build a festival lineup that reflects those roots in tradition and branches into the future.’ The group of performers that we ended up with — more by accident than by design, actually — fit into that slogan.”
McDonald said that the diverse lineup is an asset, but also presents a challenge for effectively categorizing the festival. Still, he said, folks shouldn’t get too caught up on that aspect.
“Don’t worry about what you call it,” McDonald said. “Just come and listen to it, tune in on the radio and listen to it, you’ll enjoy it. It doesn’t matter what you call it.”
When planning the festival, the organizers’ collective hope, Centofonti said, was that it would offer attendees a chance to not only get out and enjoy a family-friendly day of music and art in Mineral County, but the chance to enjoy some of what makes the county and region unique.
They also hope to celebrate and showcase local artists and musicians whose livelihoods were affected by the pandemic, Centofonti said.
“We wanted to use this as an opportunity to show off Mineral County,” Centofonti said. “We have all of these very talented musicians, we have very talented artisans, and we have some great small businesses. And, coming out of COVID, everybody in the tourism industry has suffered greatly due to that. ... This gives people a chance to come listen to some great music, to shop, see some amazing artisans, and spend the day with their friends or their family enjoying what Mineral County has to offer.”
The festival will be held from 12-9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at mineralchamber.com.
