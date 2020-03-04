Editor’s note: Wayne Mowbray submitted this announcement as a candidate for Oakland Town Council.
Wayne Mowbray has filed for reelection to the Oakland Town Council.
Mowbray has served two full terms prior to this election. He has been a resident of Oakland for nine years, where he currently resides with his wife, Lisa. He has been a resident of Garrett County for 22 years.
Mowbray has an associates degree in criminal justice from Allegany College and has spent his entire adult life in the public safety field, having previously been a volunteer firefighter/EMT and also a paid firefighter and paramedic.
He retired from the Maryland State Police with 25 years of service to include a period of time in the MSP Aviation Division. Mowbray currently is employed as a criminal investigator with the Garrett County State’s Attorney’s Office, where he has served for nine years.
Mowbray is a past president of the Oakland Lions Club, and also a member of the Oakland Elks, the Sons of the American Legion and Saint Matthew’s Episcopal Church.
Mowbray believes his experience in public safety has been an asset to helping improve the Oakland Police Department. He also believes the town of Oakland has had much progress in the downtown area the last few years. He is excited about being involved in the continued progress.
Mowbray would like to congratulate Mayor Peggy Jamison as she leaves office. He believes that Mayor Jamison’s tireless dedication to the town of Oakland has been an inspiration to him.
