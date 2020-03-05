Editor’s note: Jay Moyer submitted this announcement as a candidate for mayor of Oakland.
Jay Moyer has announced his candidacy for mayor of the town of Oakland. He is currently president of the town’s council.
Jay and his wife Joyce reside on Oak Street in Oakland. They have two grown children and four granddaughters.
Jay has been a resident of Oakland for 63 years. He is a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and retired from the town of Oakland with 32 years of service as a licensed state of Maryland water/wastewater operator/superintendent.
He is presently employed by Garrett County government as the director of public works. In that capacity, he oversees the operations of roads, public utilities, airport and engineering. Jay was inducted into the Maryland Municipal League Hall of Fame in 2007 and is a graduate of the Academy for Excellence in Local Governance through the University of Maryland.
He has served several terms as president and vice president of the Allegany/Garrett Chapter of the Maryland Municipal League. Jay currently serves as chairman of the Garrett County Traffic Advisory Committee, is the Garrett County/Municipal Representative on Tri-County Council for Western Maryland, has been appointed to the Local Emergency Planning Commission and is a board member of Garrett Rec Trails.
Moyer noted the residents of Oakland should realize that the present mayor and town council work to serve everyone in the community equally. He noted they have not raised taxes in over 30 years, are diligent in planning for the future, have more than doubled the size of Oakland through annexation and initiate projects as grant money becomes available.
Moyer stated that the mayor and current council have been very supportive of volunteer and service organizations such as the Oakland Volunteer Fire Department, the Historical Society, the American Red Cross, the Dove Center, and the train station and B&O Railroad Museum.
“I have always been an advocate of creating a business-friendly atmosphere in Oakland for both existing and prospective businesses. We need to offset the loss of revenues from the State of Maryland by encouraging growth and stability in Oakland,” said Moyer. “In these times of economic uncertainty we need leaders who possess the skills and ability to guide the Town Of Oakland in a direction that protects the integrity of the town as a whole from the continuing loss of revenues, which could impact the ability of the town to function as it has in the past. In order for the town to continue to function in the black yet provide the necessary services residents have come to expect, it will require a team of elected officials who are willing to work together to help Oakland to prosper in these dark economic times. This requires a mayor and council with positive attitudes willing to focus their energy on building and growing the town, such as the current mayor and council are doing.”
As the continuing loss of state revenue impacts the local economies, it is important to elect members who have the experience and ability to manage budgets with limited sources of revenue. Managing the second largest budget in the Garrett County government and having over 33 years of continuous service on the Oakland Town Council has provided me with the experience and knowledge needed to serve as Mayor of the Town of Oakland. Please come out on Monday March 9 and support the current Oakland Town Council members, Sherwin Teagarden, Wayne Mowbray and Terry Helbig.
