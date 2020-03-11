OAKLAND — The town of Oakland will have a new mayor come April.
In complete but unofficial results from Monday’s town election, Jay Moyer, current council president, received 101 votes. Von Johnson received one write-in vote.
Moyer will replace Peggy Jamison, who did not seek reelection after serving in the role for about three decades.
Incumbent council members Terry Helbig (109 votes), Sherwin Teagarden (90) and Wayne Mowbray (87) also won reelection. David Arnold received 47 votes and Josh Bosley garnered seven write-in votes.
Council members will appoint someone to fill Moyer’s council seat.
Kathy Shaffer and Kate Brodie are also council members, but their seats weren’t up for reelection.
The Oakland officials will next meet April 6.
