CUMBERLAND — Tri-state residents longing for a break in the recent chilly weather pattern will be getting their wish.
“Much warmer weather is on the way,” Accuweather senior meteorologist Paul Walker said Wednesday.
After a high in the low 70s on Thursday, temperatures in Cumberland could reach 80 on Friday and rise into the upper 70s on Saturday.
But caution might be in order to not tuck away that light spring jacket just yet. And maybe hold off a few days until planting tomato plants.
“There will be another shot of cooler air by the end of the weekend, but not as cool as it has been,” said Walker, who’s based at Accuweather’s State College, Pennsylvania, headquarters.
The warming trend breaks a pattern of persistent chilly temperatures and frost and freeze warnings over the last several days.
Walker said the spring season pattern is nothing out of the ordinary.
“It’s not that unusual — the typical spring season of back and forth swing of temperatures,” he said.
The jump in temperatures is also expected to be accompanied by thunderstorms and showers Friday through Sunday.
Rainfall last month in Cumberland measured 4.84 inches — an inch-and-a-half above the normal for the month of April, according to Tim Thomas, Cumberland observer for the National Weather Service.
