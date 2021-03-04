HAZELTON, W.Va. — A 27-year-old man died Wednesday evening after falling into an industrial machine at a mulch plant in Preston County, authorities said.
In a news release issued Thursday, the county sheriff’s office said the accident occurred about 6 p.m. at Grant County Mulch, 1114 Glade Farms Road.
Police said victim was an employee of the business, but declined to identify him.
First responders included the Bruceton-Brandonville and Kingwood volunteer fire departments, Bruceton Community Ambulance, confined space rescue technicians from Allegany County and West Virginia State Poice.
The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
