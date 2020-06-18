Multiple properties razed on Maryland Avenue

CUMBERLAND — Properties along Maryland Avenue are being demolished this week as part of a plan to redevelop the corridor.
The city is razing multiple properties from 600 to 624 Maryland Ave., stretching from the corner of Williams Street south. Two of the homes are single family, two are duplexes and four are adjoined row houses.
The properties are not located in the target site for the proposed Cumberland Gateway Plaza, which is to be situated off Exit 43D of Interstate 68 between Emily and Williams streets. The plaza is expected to include a hotel, restaurants and shops.
The properties in the 600 block of Maryland Avenue are located within the greater Maryland Avenue Redevelopment Project. The project is expected to see the clearing of numerous properties all the way to Lamont Street for a mixed commercial-residential district.
"Essentially these are several properties that the city of Cumberland has looked to remove for quite a while," said Jeff Rhodes, city administrator. "Though in the same corridor, the demolitions are unrelated to the (Cumberland Gateway) project. That said, it is an area of emphasis and we hope both efforts will help to improve the corridor from I-68 to Lamont Street."
The demolition work is being performed by Excavating Associates Inc.
Funding for the latest demolition work is coming from Allegany County government. The Allegany County Board of Commissioners voted in July 2019 to help with the project.
The commissioners voted to “authorize giving the city of Cumberland $145,850 from the Allegany County Community Enhancement Program for environmental abatement and demolition, but not acquisition, for properties in the 600 block of Maryland Avenue."
“Once the demolition is done, the city of Cumberland is working with the Cumberland Housing Alliance to plan for the redevelopment of the site," David Nedved, economic development representative for the county, said. "We are not acquiring properties, the city has already acquired the properties."
Rhodes said the purchases will allow the city to reimagine the intersection of Williams Street and Maryland Avenue.
“We are looking to take out some of those structures on both sides,” Rhodes said during an interview last year. “That will help clear out that intersection. It could do a number a things. It could be a business there, or we could realign Maryland Avenue. Maryland Avenue is offset. We could turn the street to the left and square that intersection up. We have not made any final decisions.”
The city has also purchased several properties across the street from those currently being demolished on Maryland Avenue. In addition, they have acquired properties along Williams Street, including 263 and 261, the former BBR Hobby Corner.
"There are no immediate plans to demolish any further structures, but the city will continue to look for opportunities to improve the neighborhood," said Rhodes.
