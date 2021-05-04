FROSTBURG — It's a whole new look for Frostburg City Hall and the Frostburg Police Department as both entities continue the moving-in process at 37 S. Broadway.
In September 2019, the mayor and City Council voted unanimously in favor of a bond ordinance that authorized the city an issuance of $2.9 million through the Maryland Local Government Infrastructure Financing program.
In November of that year, the city awarded a contract for the project to Daystar Builders and temporarily moved the police department to the Frostburg State University campus.
Just to the left after entering the building is the new meeting room, where board, work session and city meetings will take place.
"This is probably (one) of the big improvements for the public, but also for the staff, because all of the technology set up can stay up. This is our dedicated space, we are not sharing it with outside organizations for parties and yoga classes," said Elizabeth Stahlman, the city's administrator.
"This is where all of our public meetings will be had; it’s accessible, comfortable," she said. "For a while, we were having meetings at City Hall and City Place and we’ve used the library for certain board meetings."
The room has built-in microphones, is wired for sound and has a projector. The lectern has been made to roll and there is a massive storage space behind the wall on which the city seal is located.
Back in the main entrance, dead ahead is the elevator, which is still under construction. To get to the finance department, you make an immediate right upon entering the building.
Important doors have been made accessible with a key fob that was given to staff to increase security. The service counters have been made Americans with Disabilities Act compliant, and push buttons were added to doors. This represents a major improvement over the previous City Hall and the previous iteration of the police department building.
"The accessibility is the biggest thing. You couldn’t get in the front door if you were in a wheelchair, and even if you were mobility challenged, it was difficult to navigate that entryway (in the old City Hall building)," said Stahlman. "Then I think it benefits the entire community because long term (we're) only operating one modern, efficient building versus two aging, inefficient buildings. The cost for operation should decrease. Obviously, we have the cost of paying for this, but that was going to be needed at some point in time regardless."
Through the finance department, one can access the police department side of the building; however, the preferred entrance to the police department is through the main doors along the side of the building, which are next to the parking lot. Since there are steps in the cross-section between finance and the police department, an ADA lift was put in.
The dispatch room is to the right upon entering the police department. The drywall is kevlar and an air gap was put in place so sound and air can move freely, but hands can't. The jail cells are the only part of the old building that remained more or less intact. The juvenile cell was upgraded to a type that aims to prevent strangulation. Another old cell was turned into prisoner processing.
Otherwise, the lights were upgraded to LED, the windows were replaced and a sprinkler system was added. Across from the jails, the dispatch area got its own bathroom for dispatcher use.
Past the jail cells and down the hall is the chief's office, an office for lieutenants and an officer. Everything past that is new building.
"Probably the biggest improvement is the break room," said Stahlman. "They haven't had anything like this before. A full kitchen, save for a dishwasher."
The break room has a conference table, television and a couple of couch chairs.
"I don't even go home anymore," said Kevin Grove, city commissioner of public safety, joking. "I just stay here."
All of the mechanicals and wiring is new and an emergency natural gas-powered generator control system was installed so the building would have power in the event of an emergency. There's even a charger for the police department's new electric vehicle.
Through the City Hall entrance, the public works and community development departments and mayor's and administrator's offices are located on the second floor. The mayor has not had an office for the last 15 years, said Stahlman.
There is also a break room for the city staff.
"Before, where we had work sessions was our lunch room. So you couldn’t eat your lunch if there was a meeting happening," said Stahlman.
