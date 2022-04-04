CUMBERLAND — Christopher Myers has resigned his seat on Cumberland’s Historic Preservation Commission, and withdrawn his candidacy to serve on City Council.
Myers was convicted in federal court in 2013 of possession, transportation and receiving child pornography. He served a five-year sentence in an Ohio federal prison and was released in 2017. According to Myers, his address must be listed on the sex offender registry as a result.
A citizen raised concerns over his appointment to the Historic Preservation Commission at a March 15 meeting of the mayor and City Council.
“How did this happen? What is the process for filling these positions on boards and commissions,” said Mark Nelson, a Cumberland resident. “Are background checks required? If not, why not? What is the council going to do about this?”
Nelson asked that Myers be removed from the commission.
Myers was appointed to a four-year seat on the commission, a volunteer position, in December 2018.
As a result of the controversy, Myers submitted his letter of resignation last week, calling his time serving “an honor.”
“It is my hope that by stepping down from this appointment (I) will remove unwanted pressure on the HPC and the City Council and that my decision is in the best interest for the city of Cumberland,” he said via email.
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said the city is reviewing procedures for future appoints to boards and commissions.
Myers issued an email Thursday announcing his decision to withdraw his candidacy for City Council. Federal law allows felons who have served their time the right to register to vote, thereby making them eligible to run for office.
He said he ended his candidacy largely due to the conflict serving as a council member could potentially create with his job at a local radio station.
“It is with much regret and disappointment I must withdraw my candidacy for City Council,” Myers wrote. “As a citizen and community volunteer, I will continue to raise issues my campaign was endorsing.”
The source of much of the knowledge of Myers’ prior conviction came forth when he provided details on his campaign website, Myers4Cumberland.info. Myers said he posted the information in an effort to be “transparent” about his past.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.