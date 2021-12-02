CUMBERLAND — A New York man was charged with first-degree murder Thursday after allegedly killing another person inside a Pennsylvania Avenue apartment building that caught fire minutes later.
Alex Sweeney, 25, of Mount Vernon, was awaiting an initial court appearance Thursday evening, Cumberland Police said.
The victim, who was found among fire debris, had not been identified, according to police.
Sweeney reportedly ran from the building in the 100 block of Pennsylvania as officers responded to investigate a 911 call reporting gunshots just after 4:30 a.m.
Officers quickly took Sweeney into custody and minutes later, about 4:40 a.m., the building was reported to be on fire.
The body was found once the fire was extinguished. The medical examiner and the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit were requested about 6:50 a.m.
In addition to city firefighters, LaVale, Bowling Green, Cresaptown, Ridgeley, Wiley Ford and Bedford Road volunteer fire companies and an Allegany County ambulance from the county's LaVale station battled the fire.
Maryland State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also assisted at the scene.
Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call city police at 301-777-1600.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.