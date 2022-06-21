CUMBERLAND — City officials defended their actions Tuesday after receiving criticism on their efforts to revitalize the Carver Community Center by representatives of the local NAACP.
Located at 340 Frederick St., the center was constructed in 1921 and was originally a school for Black students known as George Washington Carver High School. The school operated until its closure in 1959 as a result of school integration.
In 2002, it became the Carver Community Center, organized as a tax-exempt nonprofit to offer job training for those in need of work. However, after nearly $2 million was invested in the building, it fell on hard times and closed in 2011.
City officials agreed in 2020 to renovate the Carver Center and form a new board to govern it. In April 2021, it was announced that an investment of $200,000 would be made to renovate the structure, which had suffered neglect and vandalism.
Tifani Fisher, president of the Allegany County NAACP, and Tiffany Frazier, branch vice president, attended Tuesday’s meeting of the mayor and City Council at City Hall. Fisher said the NAACP is being prevented from participating in the reestablishment of the Carver Center.
“We were told there was a seat for the NAACP and that seat is not filled,” said Fisher. “How is it ethical the mayor gets to cherry-pick who gets on the board? Then to say the city isn’t connected with that board.
“The other issue is access — the NAACP has an entire plan for programming and financial stability, including grant writers who work the first year for free. What is the reason that you will not meet with the only established Black and brown organization in this area?”
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and Councilman Eugene Frazier serve on the newly created 12-member Carver Center board, which began with five Black members.
“I am a member of the Black community and I am on the Carver board,” said Eugene Frazier. “I went through a whole lot in my life with racism, believe me. It bothers (me) when you say that we have five members; they are looking out for our community. We will make sure it serves our community and it bothers (me) when you say that it is not looking for our best interests, because I am.”
Morriss, chair of the new Carver board, defended it as well.
“I have a list of emails from Ms. Fisher here and my responses. I did reply,” said Morriss. “Of that board, there are 12 initial board members, which included five African Americans. In my mind that is a good representation of our community. One, David Smith, has resigned ... so it’s four now.
“We can go back and go over why Ms. Fisher is not on the board if she really wants us to publicly. One of the requests of the former board was that Ms. Fisher not be a member of the new board. That is why Carmen Jackson, the former president of the NAACP, is a member of the board, as is Councilman Eugene Frazier, who is also a member in good standing with the NAACP.”
Fisher said having a former NAACP official on the board is not the same as having an active NAACP leader.
Eugene Frazier said new bylaws are being adopted that will require an NAACP representative serve on the board. “We are just getting going,” said Eugene Frazier. “We are still getting organized yet.”
Tiffany Frazier said she has been blocked from getting data and documents she has requested at City Hall. Morriss said the Carver board is a private board and not subject to the same disclosures a public board would have to adhere to.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.