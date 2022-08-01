CUMBERLAND — A retired Cumberland Police sergeant is credited with initiating the city of Cumberland’s participation in the National Night Out.
“Former CPD officer Jim Hott brought the National Night Out idea to Cumberland hoping to bring police and community together in a fun setting,” said Terri Hast, the city’s community services specialist and point person for the annual event that is held the first Tuesday in August.
In its first year in 2015, city police officers and firefighters played a kickball game against neighborhood children at South Penn School prior to a larger event the next day on Somerville Avenue.
“Our first event was very successful,” Hast said, recalling that about 500 people attended and 45 public safety partners, nonprofit organizations and businesses participated.
This year’s event kicks off Monday with a free swim and movie at Constitution Park Pool beginning at 6 p.m. The movie “Luca” will be shown at dusk.
The National Night Out will be Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. on Somerville Avenue between First and Fourth streets.
“This year we have 75 participating and almost 100 spaces filled sharing local resources, games, family activities, food, drink and music,” said Hast, who starts planning for the event in January. Her success coordinating successful street fair and festivals on Virginia Avenue led to her role as the event’s lead organizer.
The popularity of the event continues to grow.
“Our community partners are great for getting involved in a good cause and it’s been pretty easy from the get go to reach out to various organizations and ask them to participate,” she said. “Now we’re to the point that people contact us to get involved.”
Cumberland Police Chief Chuck Ternent said the event is “something very special to our department.”
“The event is always filled with smiles, handshakes and high fives, all of which does wonders for my staff emotionally and reminds them that their hard work is appreciated,” he said.
Through a partnership between the city of Cumberland and the Salvation Army, National Night Out provides opportunity to “strengthen relationships” through interaction with officers.
“So often when the public interacts with police, it is a bad day for them. These community parties allow people, especially children, opportunity to interact with officers in a positive atmosphere,” said Ternent.
National Night Out is held in 16,000 communities nationwide and involves 38 million people.
Follow National Night Out Cumberland on Facebook/NNOCumberland. More information may also be found at https://natw.org/
