CUMBERLAND — The National Night out block party will be held Aug. 1 from 5-8 p.m. in the area of Somerville Avenue and East First Street, Cumberland.
The event, a community building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships, occurs annually across the country on the first Tuesday in August. The events are designed to build neighborhood camaraderie and bring public safety agencies and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
This year’s event on Sommerville Avenue will be bigger than ever with over 100 community partners participating. It will feature free food, drinks, demonstrations, games, giveaways and plenty of activities for children.
Somerville Avenue will be closed to vehicles at East First and East Fourth streets from 2:30-9 p.m. Parking will be prohibited beginning at 9 a.m. on Somerville. A portion of East Second Street will also be closed to vehicles.
The city will kick off National Night Out on July 31 with a free swim at the Constitution Park Pool from 6:30-8 p.m., followed by a free movie.
