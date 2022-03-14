LAVALE — An Arkansas man wanted on arrest warrants from various states was taken into custody Sunday after he struck numerous vehicles in the Sheetz store lot in LaVale, the Allegany County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said the driver, William Guy Jones, 34, of Ward, provided a false name. A nationwide computer check identified Jones, who was wanted on numerous warrants, police said.
A search of Jones' vehicle led to discovery of multiple bags of methamphetamines, police said.
As Jones was being transported from the scene, he slipped his restraints and began kicking and headbutting the vehicle. The deputy stopped and placed additional restraints on Jones before he reportedly attempted to "move his body" into the path of oncoming traffic on Winchester Road.
The investigation also led to the arrest of Kassodey Washburn of Greenbriar, Arkansas, an associate of Jones, who was located at a nearby motel. Police said Washburn was in possession of methamphetamine and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance before being released to await trial.
Jones was charged with drug possession violations and disorderly conduct in addition to being taken into custody as a fugitive from justice on violations that included illegal weapon possession, parole violation and burglary and theft offenses.
Jones remained jailed Monday at the Allegany County Detention Center pending a court appearance and extradition proceedings involving the various states where he is wanted.
