CUMBERLAND — A 42-year-old inmate of the North Branch Correctional Institution was hospitalized Thursday after he suffered a laceration to the throat during an altercation with another inmate, according to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.
The incident occurred at about 8:30 a.m. in a housing unit. The injury was reportedly inflicted with a homemade weapon, according to Mark Vernarelli, a department spokesperson.
No correctional officers were injured in the incident.
An investigation is being conducted by DPSCS investigators, NBCI officials and state prosecutors, who were at the prison Thursday afternoon.
