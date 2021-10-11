CUMBERLAND — An inmate of the North Branch Correctional Institution reportedly suffered a stab wound to the head Sunday evening, according to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.
The 32-year-old victim's injuries were not life-threatening, said Mark Vernarelli, a spokesman for the agency. The inmate was taken to UPMC Western Maryland by a Cresaptown Volunteer Fire Department ambulance.
The stabbing at the maximum-security state prison on U.S. Route 220 at Cresaptown occurred during an altercation in the victim's cell, Vernarelli said.
The victim's cellmate was being questioned in the investigation by DPSCS detectives and NBCI officials. Officials will consult with the Office of the State's Attorney prior to filing of any charges, Vernarelli said.
