CRESAPTOWN — A stabbing of an inmate Monday at the North Branch Correctional Institution remains under investigation by the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services with the assistance of NBCI correctional officers.
The 40-year-old inmate was taken to UPMC Western Maryland hospital for treatment of a stab wound to the abdomen, officials said. Following treatment, he was returned to his prison cell.
The incident reportedly occurred in a housing unit just after the noon hour Monday and involved three inmates and the use of a handmade weapon that was used to inflict the injury, DPSCS said.
No officers were injured.
