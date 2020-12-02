CUMBERLAND — An inmate of the North Branch Correctional Institution was treated late Monday at UMPC Western Maryland for an apparent self-inflicted injury, according to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.
The inmate, 50, was found by a correctional officer who rendered aid prior to arrival of medical staff.
The inmate was returned to the prison and will continue to receive treatment, according to Mark Vernarelli, DPSCS spokesman.
The incident remains under investigation.
Vernarelli said the inmate is serving a 75-year sentence on multiple armed robbery, assault and weapons charges.
