CRESAPTOWN — A correctional officer at the North Branch Correctional Institution has been charged with second-degree rape and related charges following investigation of an allegation of sexual assault of an inmate, according to the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.
Brandon Opel, 31, who has been employed by the agency since 2016, has been suspended without pay.
The charges were filed following investigation by the DPSCS Intelligence and Investigative Division into the allegation that was filed last summer, according to Mark Vernarelli, DPSCS spokesman.
Opel is scheduled to appear in a preliminary hearing Dec. 24.
