KEYSER, W.Va. — The Mineral County Health Department reported nearly 100 new cases of COVID-19 Monday morning.
The county has 1,465 confirmed cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Of those, 602 are active and 848 recovered. As of Friday's update, the county had reported 1,367 cases, of which 521 were active.
The county reported two deaths Saturday, a resident of Piney Valley nursing home in Keyser whose age wasn't provided and an 83-year-old man who had been hospitalized, raising the toll to 30.
Mineral County's infection rate was 163.76 per 100,000 as of the state Department of Health and Human Resource's Monday morning update, and percent positivity 11.41%.
Free COVID-19 testing will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the Mineral County Technical Center and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the county fairgrounds in Fort Ashby.
